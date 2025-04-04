Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Dudley Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 13,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.22 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

