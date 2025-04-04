Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after buying an additional 337,031 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.8% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 336.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $176.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.22 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,297 shares of company stock worth $15,936,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

