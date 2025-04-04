Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after buying an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 336.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.22 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average is $176.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

