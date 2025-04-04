Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330,113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,084,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

