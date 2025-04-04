Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.26% of Ambarella worth $341,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $45.29 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

View Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,328 shares of company stock valued at $889,617. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.