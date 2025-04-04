Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $85.15.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at $43,923,071.22. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,328 shares of company stock valued at $889,617. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

