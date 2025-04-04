American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 194.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 755,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 556,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.