American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,215,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 107,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $353,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,394,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,293,000 after acquiring an additional 268,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

