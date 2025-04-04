Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 7.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 29,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 149,391 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $62.66 on Friday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

