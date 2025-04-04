Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $12.23

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports
Genius Sports Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $9.51 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
