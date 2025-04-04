Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $12.23

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $9.51 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

