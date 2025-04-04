Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,208,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $79,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,505 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 229,293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $3,844,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.