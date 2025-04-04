Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.45% of Ashland worth $352,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,074,000 after buying an additional 142,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ashland by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 577,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after buying an additional 184,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASH opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $102.50.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

