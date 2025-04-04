Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $91,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,939,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $247,131.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,280.60. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $508,157.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,475.67. This trade represents a 14.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $184.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $239.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.