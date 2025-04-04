Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988,659 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $75,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 96,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

