Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 557,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Banco Santander by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 372,690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 203,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 105,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $6.57 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1152 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

