Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 13,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.22 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

