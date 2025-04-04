Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tobam increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

