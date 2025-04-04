Best Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – April 2nd

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the manufacturing and production sectors, such as machinery, construction, aerospace, and transportation. These stocks are often cyclical, meaning their performance tends to mirror the economic cycle, with demand for industrial goods rising and falling in response to overall economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,796,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,798,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.87 and a 200-day moving average of $323.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.32, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,542,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320,560. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.64 and its 200-day moving average is $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,423,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687,496. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day moving average is $355.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $486.84. 923,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.11. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $479.86 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

