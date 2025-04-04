Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.32% of Biohaven worth $314,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,509,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after buying an additional 1,322,922 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,040,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 85.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 372,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biohaven

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.