Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 217,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

