Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.