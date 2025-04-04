Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 754,839 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 241,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $94.56 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

