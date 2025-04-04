Blair William & Co. IL Buys 10,400 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,453.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 250,129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,708,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $9.68 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

