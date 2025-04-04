Blair William & Co. IL Buys 716 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

