Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 17,151 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,036,603,000 after purchasing an additional 214,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,231,000 after buying an additional 675,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,054,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $140,020,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Down 7.4 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.48 and a beta of 3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

