Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3309 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

