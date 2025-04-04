Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3836 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

