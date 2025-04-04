Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after buying an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after acquiring an additional 393,997 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,162 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $127,489,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $610.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $607.88 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $678.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $785.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

