Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

