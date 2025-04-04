Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 567,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,712,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NiSource by 88.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.