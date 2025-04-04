Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VSE were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 14.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VSE by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in VSE by 17.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in VSE by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 1.62.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

