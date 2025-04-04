Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.