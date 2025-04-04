Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $168.63 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $242.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.