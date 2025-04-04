Blair William & Co. IL Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,485,000 after acquiring an additional 221,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,532,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,906,000 after purchasing an additional 256,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,978,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $70.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.