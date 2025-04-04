Blair William & Co. IL Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $114.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

