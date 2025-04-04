Blair William & Co. IL Has $868,000 Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 966.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 663,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,157,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,124,000 after buying an additional 596,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 149.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 400,734 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth about $3,619,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NYSE:VYX opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

