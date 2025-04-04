Blair William & Co. IL Has $893,000 Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.70.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $188.80. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

