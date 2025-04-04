Blair William & Co. IL Has $909,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 401,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.73.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $294.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.21 and its 200-day moving average is $318.59. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.89%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

