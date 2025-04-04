Blair William & Co. IL Invests $793,000 in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNE opened at $23.47 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $870.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

