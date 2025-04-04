Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 664 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,523 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,120 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 8.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $173.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day moving average of $173.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 644.41 and a beta of 1.70.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.