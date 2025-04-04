Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 688 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $5,711,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 195,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 16.3 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $197.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.04. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

