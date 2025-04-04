Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,000 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextNav were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In other NextNav news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,131. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $706,007.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextNav Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. On average, analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

