Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 3.2 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

