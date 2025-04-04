Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mplx were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 479.6% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 387.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 9,134.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mplx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,276,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 90.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

