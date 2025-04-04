Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,143,000 after acquiring an additional 947,580 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.