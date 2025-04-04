Blair William & Co. IL Sells 105 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $354.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.84 and its 200-day moving average is $450.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

