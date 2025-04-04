Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,152 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 109.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.66.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

