Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,375 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

