Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,400 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

