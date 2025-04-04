Blair William & Co. IL Sells 16,498 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AZEK were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 24.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $882,192.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,668,756.96. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

